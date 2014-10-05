Oct 5 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Danish championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, October 5
Brondby 2 AaB Aalborg 1
FC Copenhagen 2 Esbjerg 1
FC Vestsjaelland 1 SonderjyskE 1
Randers 0 Nordsjaelland 0
Saturday, October 4
OB Odense 2 Silkeborg IF 0
Friday, October 3
Hobro IK 1 Midtjylland 5
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Midtjylland 10 8 0 2 23 11 24
-------------------------
2 Nordsjaelland 10 6 2 2 15 13 20
3 Randers 10 5 3 2 9 7 18
-------------------------
4 Hobro IK 10 4 4 2 16 13 16
-------------------------
5 FC Copenhagen 10 4 3 3 10 11 15
6 Brondby 10 4 2 4 13 12 14
7 AaB Aalborg 10 2 5 3 9 9 11
8 FC Vestsjaelland 10 3 2 5 12 15 11
9 SonderjyskE 10 1 7 2 9 11 10
10 OB Odense 10 2 3 5 12 14 9
-------------------------
11 Esbjerg 10 1 5 4 11 13 8
12 Silkeborg IF 10 0 4 6 5 15 4
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
11-12: Relegation