May 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the
Danish championship on Sunday.
AGF Aarhus 5 Brondby 1
HB Koge 1 Silkeborg IF 3
Lyngby 3 AaB Aalborg 2
SonderjyskE 2 FC Copenhagen 2
Saturday, May 12
Horsens 2 Midtjylland 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 FC Copenhagen 31 18 9 4 53 24 63
-------------------------
2 Nordsjaelland 30 19 4 7 45 22 61
-------------------------
3 Horsens 31 16 6 9 50 35 54
4 Midtjylland 31 15 7 9 47 40 52
-------------------------
5 AGF Aarhus 31 12 12 7 46 35 48
-------------------------
6 Silkeborg IF 31 11 9 11 49 44 42
7 AaB Aalborg 31 11 8 12 41 43 41
8 SonderjyskE 31 10 10 11 42 50 40
9 Brondby 31 9 9 13 35 44 36
10 OB Odense 30 7 8 15 41 49 29
-------------------------
11 Lyngby 31 7 4 20 31 56 25
R12 HB Koge 31 4 6 21 31 69 18
-------------------------
R - Relegated
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
11-12: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, May 14
Nordsjaelland v OB Odense (1700)