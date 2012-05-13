May 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Danish championship on Sunday. AGF Aarhus 5 Brondby 1 HB Koge 1 Silkeborg IF 3 Lyngby 3 AaB Aalborg 2 SonderjyskE 2 FC Copenhagen 2 Saturday, May 12 Horsens 2 Midtjylland 1

Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 FC Copenhagen 31 18 9 4 53 24 63 ------------------------- 2 Nordsjaelland 30 19 4 7 45 22 61 ------------------------- 3 Horsens 31 16 6 9 50 35 54 4 Midtjylland 31 15 7 9 47 40 52 ------------------------- 5 AGF Aarhus 31 12 12 7 46 35 48 ------------------------- 6 Silkeborg IF 31 11 9 11 49 44 42 7 AaB Aalborg 31 11 8 12 41 43 41 8 SonderjyskE 31 10 10 11 42 50 40 9 Brondby 31 9 9 13 35 44 36 10 OB Odense 30 7 8 15 41 49 29 ------------------------- 11 Lyngby 31 7 4 20 31 56 25 R12 HB Koge 31 4 6 21 31 69 18 ------------------------- R - Relegated 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 11-12: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, May 14 Nordsjaelland v OB Odense (1700)