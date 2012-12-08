Dec 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Danish championship matches on Saturday Saturday, December 8 Randers 2 Esbjerg 1 Friday, December 7 SonderjyskE 2 Brondby 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 FC Copenhagen 19 13 5 1 42 16 44 2 Nordsjaelland 19 10 5 4 36 17 35 ------------------------- 3 AaB Aalborg 19 10 2 7 33 24 32 4 OB Odense 19 9 4 6 33 25 31 ------------------------- 5 Randers 20 9 4 7 25 31 31 ------------------------- 6 AGF Aarhus 19 8 5 6 32 24 29 7 Horsens 19 5 8 6 19 27 23 8 SonderjyskE 20 6 3 11 29 41 21 9 Esbjerg 20 4 7 9 18 24 19 10 Midtjylland 19 4 7 8 25 32 19 ------------------------- 11 Brondby 20 3 8 9 21 32 17 12 Silkeborg IF 19 5 2 12 19 39 17 1-2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 11-12: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, December 9 Horsens v Midtjylland (1300) AaB Aalborg v OB Odense (1600) FC Copenhagen v Nordsjaelland (1800) Monday, December 10 AGF Aarhus v Silkeborg IF (1800)