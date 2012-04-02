April 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the
Danish championship after Monday's match
AGF Aarhus 1 SonderjyskE 3
Sunday, April 1
Brondby 1 OB Odense 0
Midtjylland 2 Silkeborg IF 2
Nordsjaelland 2 HB Koge 0
Lyngby 1 FC Copenhagen 3
Saturday, March 31
Horsens 1 AaB Aalborg 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 FC Copenhagen 23 14 6 3 37 18 48
-------------------------
2 Nordsjaelland 23 14 3 6 32 16 45
-------------------------
3 Horsens 23 11 5 7 37 30 38
4 Midtjylland 23 10 5 8 34 33 35
-------------------------
5 AGF Aarhus 23 8 10 5 29 23 34
-------------------------
6 Silkeborg IF 23 8 8 7 36 32 32
7 AaB Aalborg 23 8 7 8 31 30 31
8 Brondby 23 8 7 8 26 25 31
9 SonderjyskE 23 7 6 10 28 37 27
10 OB Odense 23 7 5 11 36 39 26
-------------------------
11 Lyngby 23 5 3 15 22 40 18
12 HB Koge 23 3 5 15 23 48 14
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
11-12: Relegation