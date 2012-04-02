April 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Danish championship after Monday's match AGF Aarhus 1 SonderjyskE 3 Sunday, April 1 Brondby 1 OB Odense 0 Midtjylland 2 Silkeborg IF 2 Nordsjaelland 2 HB Koge 0 Lyngby 1 FC Copenhagen 3 Saturday, March 31 Horsens 1 AaB Aalborg 0

Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 FC Copenhagen 23 14 6 3 37 18 48 ------------------------- 2 Nordsjaelland 23 14 3 6 32 16 45 ------------------------- 3 Horsens 23 11 5 7 37 30 38 4 Midtjylland 23 10 5 8 34 33 35 ------------------------- 5 AGF Aarhus 23 8 10 5 29 23 34 ------------------------- 6 Silkeborg IF 23 8 8 7 36 32 32 7 AaB Aalborg 23 8 7 8 31 30 31 8 Brondby 23 8 7 8 26 25 31 9 SonderjyskE 23 7 6 10 28 37 27 10 OB Odense 23 7 5 11 36 39 26 ------------------------- 11 Lyngby 23 5 3 15 22 40 18 12 HB Koge 23 3 5 15 23 48 14 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 11-12: Relegation