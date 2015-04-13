April 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Danish championship matches on Monday
Monday, April 13
Silkeborg IF 0 FC Copenhagen 4
Sunday, April 12
AaB Aalborg 1 Midtjylland 2
Nordsjaelland 1 OB Odense 2
SonderjyskE 0 Brondby 1
Saturday, April 11
Randers 1 FC Vestsjaelland 1
Friday, April 10
Hobro IK 3 Esbjerg 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Midtjylland 24 18 3 3 51 24 57
-------------------------
2 FC Copenhagen 24 13 7 4 30 15 46
3 Brondby 24 11 5 8 27 22 38
-------------------------
4 Randers 24 10 7 7 26 20 37
-------------------------
5 Nordsjaelland 24 10 5 9 30 29 35
6 Hobro IK 24 9 7 8 32 32 34
7 AaB Aalborg 24 8 8 8 25 24 32
8 SonderjyskE 24 6 11 7 24 29 29
9 OB Odense 24 8 4 12 25 34 28
10 Esbjerg 24 6 9 9 33 33 27
-------------------------
11 FC Vestsjaelland 24 5 4 15 21 41 19
12 Silkeborg IF 24 2 6 16 19 40 12
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
11-12: Relegation