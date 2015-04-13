April 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Danish championship matches on Monday Monday, April 13 Silkeborg IF 0 FC Copenhagen 4 Sunday, April 12 AaB Aalborg 1 Midtjylland 2 Nordsjaelland 1 OB Odense 2 SonderjyskE 0 Brondby 1 Saturday, April 11 Randers 1 FC Vestsjaelland 1 Friday, April 10 Hobro IK 3 Esbjerg 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Midtjylland 24 18 3 3 51 24 57 ------------------------- 2 FC Copenhagen 24 13 7 4 30 15 46 3 Brondby 24 11 5 8 27 22 38 ------------------------- 4 Randers 24 10 7 7 26 20 37 ------------------------- 5 Nordsjaelland 24 10 5 9 30 29 35 6 Hobro IK 24 9 7 8 32 32 34 7 AaB Aalborg 24 8 8 8 25 24 32 8 SonderjyskE 24 6 11 7 24 29 29 9 OB Odense 24 8 4 12 25 34 28 10 Esbjerg 24 6 9 9 33 33 27 ------------------------- 11 FC Vestsjaelland 24 5 4 15 21 41 19 12 Silkeborg IF 24 2 6 16 19 40 12 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 11-12: Relegation