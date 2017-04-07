Soccer-Bribery case Jeonbuk scout found dead at stadium: report
SEOUL, June 16 The former Jeonbuk Motors scout at the centre of a bribery scandal last year has been found dead at the team's home stadium, the club said on Friday.
April 7 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Danish championship Relegation Round Group 1 matches on Friday Friday, April 7 OB Odense 3 Esbjerg 0 Randers 2 Horsens 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts Group 1 1 Randers 28 10 7 11 28 32 37 2 OB Odense 28 8 8 12 29 32 32 3 Horsens 28 7 9 12 29 47 30 4 Esbjerg 28 5 10 13 28 51 25
June 16 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Friday Thursday, June 15 Colon (Santa Fe) 2 San Lorenzo 1 Defensa y Justicia 1 Independiente 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Boca Juniors 27 16 8 3 54 22 56 2 River Plate 27 15 7 5 48 25 52 3 Banfield 27 16 3 8 38 30 51 4 San Lorenzo 28 15 4 9 44 34 49 5 Newell's Old Boys 27 14 6 7 38 25 48 ---------------
June 16 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Brazilian championship matches on Thursday Thursday, June 15 Fluminense 0 Gremio 2 Coritiba 0 Bahia 0 Wednesday, June 14 Goianiense 3 Avai 1 Atletico Mineiro 0 Atletico Paranaense 1 Chapecoense 2 Vasco da Gama 1 Corinthians 1 Cruzeiro 0 Flamengo 2 Ponte Preta 0 Santos 1 Palmeiras 0 Sport 0