May 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Danish championship matches on Monday
Monday, May 18
Nordsjaelland 1 Esbjerg 3
SonderjyskE 1 Randers 1
Sunday, May 17
Midtjylland 2 FC Copenhagen 0
Hobro IK 0 FC Vestsjaelland 1
Silkeborg IF 0 Brondby 2
Friday, May 15
AaB Aalborg 0 OB Odense 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Midtjylland 29 21 4 4 60 29 67
-------------------------
2 FC Copenhagen 29 16 7 6 35 21 55
3 Brondby 29 14 6 9 36 24 48
-------------------------
4 Randers 29 12 9 8 34 26 45
-------------------------
5 AaB Aalborg 29 10 9 10 35 29 39
6 Hobro IK 29 10 9 10 35 40 39
7 Nordsjaelland 29 11 5 13 33 38 38
8 OB Odense 29 11 5 13 32 37 38
9 Esbjerg 29 8 10 11 42 40 34
10 SonderjyskE 29 6 15 8 29 37 33
-------------------------
11 FC Vestsjaelland 29 8 4 17 26 48 28
R12 Silkeborg IF 29 2 7 20 23 51 13
-------------------------
R - Relegated
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
11-12: Relegation