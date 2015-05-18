May 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Danish championship matches on Monday Monday, May 18 Nordsjaelland 1 Esbjerg 3 SonderjyskE 1 Randers 1 Sunday, May 17 Midtjylland 2 FC Copenhagen 0 Hobro IK 0 FC Vestsjaelland 1 Silkeborg IF 0 Brondby 2 Friday, May 15 AaB Aalborg 0 OB Odense 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Midtjylland 29 21 4 4 60 29 67 ------------------------- 2 FC Copenhagen 29 16 7 6 35 21 55 3 Brondby 29 14 6 9 36 24 48 ------------------------- 4 Randers 29 12 9 8 34 26 45 ------------------------- 5 AaB Aalborg 29 10 9 10 35 29 39 6 Hobro IK 29 10 9 10 35 40 39 7 Nordsjaelland 29 11 5 13 33 38 38 8 OB Odense 29 11 5 13 32 37 38 9 Esbjerg 29 8 10 11 42 40 34 10 SonderjyskE 29 6 15 8 29 37 33 ------------------------- 11 FC Vestsjaelland 29 8 4 17 26 48 28 R12 Silkeborg IF 29 2 7 20 23 51 13 ------------------------- R - Relegated 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 11-12: Relegation