Soccer-Italy beat Albania in match marred by crowd trouble
PALERMO, Italy, March 24 Italy survived some first-half scares on the way to a 2-0 win over Albania in a World Cup qualifier marred by crowd trouble caused by away fans on Friday.
Aug 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Danish championship matches on Friday Friday, August 28 AGF Aarhus 0 Esbjerg 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Midtjylland 6 4 2 0 8 2 14 ------------------------- 2 AaB Aalborg 6 3 1 2 11 8 10 3 AGF Aarhus 7 2 4 1 11 10 10 ------------------------- 4 SonderjyskE 6 3 0 3 11 6 9 ------------------------- 5 FC Copenhagen 5 2 3 0 8 5 9 6 Viborg 6 2 2 2 4 8 8 7 Randers 5 2 1 2 11 9 7 8 Brondby 6 2 1 3 10 9 7 9 OB Odense 6 2 1 3 10 12 7 10 Nordsjaelland 6 2 1 3 7 10 7 11 Esbjerg 7 1 3 3 6 11 6 ------------------------- 12 Hobro IK 6 1 1 4 4 11 4 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 12: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, August 29 SonderjyskE v Viborg (1400) Sunday, August 30 AaB Aalborg v Randers (1130) Nordsjaelland v Brondby (1400) OB Odense v FC Copenhagen (1600) Midtjylland v Hobro IK (1830)
PALERMO, Italy, March 24 Italy survived some first-half scares on the way to a 2-0 win over Albania in a World Cup qualifier marred by crowd trouble caused by away fans on Friday.
March 24 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the World Cup Qualifying European Group G matches on Friday Friday, March 24 Italy 2 Albania 0 Liechtenstein 0 Macedonia 3 Spain 4 Israel 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Spain 5 4 1 0 19 2 13 ------------------------- 2 Italy 5 4 1 0 13 4 13 3 Israel 5 3 0 2 9 9 9 4 Albania 5 2 0 3 4 8 6 5 Macedonia 5 1 0 4 7 11 3 6 Liechtenstein 5 0 0 5 1 19 0 1: Fina