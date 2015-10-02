Oct 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Danish championship matches on Friday
Friday, October 2
Nordsjaelland 1 OB Odense 5
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Midtjylland 10 6 3 1 12 3 21
-------------------------
2 SonderjyskE 10 6 0 4 19 9 18
3 FC Copenhagen 10 5 3 2 16 9 18
-------------------------
4 Randers 10 5 1 4 16 14 16
-------------------------
5 OB Odense 11 5 1 5 20 21 16
6 Nordsjaelland 11 5 1 5 12 17 16
7 Brondby 10 4 2 4 14 13 14
8 AaB Aalborg 10 4 1 5 17 16 13
9 AGF Aarhus 10 3 4 3 15 14 13
10 Viborg 10 3 2 5 6 13 11
11 Esbjerg 10 2 4 4 12 17 10
-------------------------
12 Hobro IK 10 1 2 7 6 19 5
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
12: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, October 3
Randers v Hobro IK (1300)
Sunday, October 4
AaB Aalborg v SonderjyskE (1130)
FC Copenhagen v Viborg (1400)
Brondby v Esbjerg (1600)
Midtjylland v AGF Aarhus (1845)