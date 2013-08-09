Aug 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Danish championship matches on Friday
Friday, August 9
Viborg 2 Brondby 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Midtjylland 3 3 0 0 5 1 9
-------------------------
2 Esbjerg 3 2 0 1 7 2 6
-------------------------
3 AaB Aalborg 3 2 0 1 5 4 6
4 AGF Aarhus 3 2 0 1 4 3 6
-------------------------
5 OB Odense 3 1 2 0 6 4 5
5 Randers 3 1 2 0 6 4 5
-------------------------
7 SonderjyskE 3 1 1 1 3 3 4
8 FC Vestsjaelland 3 1 1 1 3 4 4
9 Viborg 4 0 3 1 7 9 3
10 Brondby 4 0 2 2 3 6 2
-------------------------
11 Nordsjaelland 3 0 1 2 2 7 1
12 FC Copenhagen 3 0 0 3 2 6 0
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League
5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup
11-12: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, August 10
Esbjerg v AGF Aarhus (1500)
Sunday, August 11
Randers v Midtjylland (1300)
AaB Aalborg v OB Odense (1500)
Nordsjaelland v FC Copenhagen (1700)
Monday, August 12
SonderjyskE v FC Vestsjaelland (1700)