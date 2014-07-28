July 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Danish championship matches on Monday
Monday, July 28
Brondby 2 Silkeborg IF 0
Sunday, July 27
Esbjerg 1 SonderjyskE 1
Randers 2 Hobro IK 1
Saturday, July 26
AaB Aalborg 2 Midtjylland 0
FC Copenhagen 2 Nordsjaelland 1
Friday, July 25
FC Vestsjaelland 3 OB Odense 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Randers 2 2 0 0 3 1 6
-------------------------
2 AaB Aalborg 2 1 1 0 2 0 4
3 FC Copenhagen 2 1 1 0 2 1 4
-------------------------
4 FC Vestsjaelland 2 1 0 1 5 4 3
-------------------------
5 Nordsjaelland 2 1 0 1 4 4 3
6 Brondby 2 1 0 1 3 3 3
6 Midtjylland 2 1 0 1 3 3 3
6 Hobro IK 2 1 0 1 3 3 3
9 SonderjyskE 2 0 2 0 1 1 2
10 Esbjerg 2 0 1 1 1 2 1
-------------------------
11 Silkeborg IF 2 0 1 1 0 2 1
12 OB Odense 2 0 0 2 2 5 0
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
11-12: Relegation