Dec 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Danish championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, December 9
Horsens 0 Midtjylland 2
FC Copenhagen 4 Nordsjaelland 1
Saturday, December 8
Randers 2 Esbjerg 1
Friday, December 7
SonderjyskE 2 Brondby 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 FC Copenhagen 20 14 5 1 46 17 47
2 Nordsjaelland 20 10 5 5 37 21 35
-------------------------
3 AaB Aalborg 19 10 2 7 33 24 32
4 OB Odense 19 9 4 6 33 25 31
-------------------------
5 Randers 20 9 4 7 25 31 31
-------------------------
6 AGF Aarhus 19 8 5 6 32 24 29
7 Horsens 20 5 8 7 19 29 23
8 Midtjylland 20 5 7 8 27 32 22
9 SonderjyskE 20 6 3 11 29 41 21
10 Esbjerg 20 4 7 9 18 24 19
-------------------------
11 Brondby 20 3 8 9 21 32 17
12 Silkeborg IF 19 5 2 12 19 39 17
1-2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
11-12: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, December 9
AaB Aalborg v OB Odense (1600) Postponed
Monday, December 10
AGF Aarhus v Silkeborg IF (1800)