March 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Danish championship matches on Friday
Friday, March 18
AaB Aalborg 2 AGF Aarhus 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 FC Copenhagen 21 13 6 2 39 15 45
-------------------------
2 AaB Aalborg 22 11 3 8 44 33 36
3 SonderjyskE 21 11 3 7 32 22 36
-------------------------
4 Midtjylland 21 10 5 6 31 18 35
-------------------------
5 Brondby 21 10 5 6 30 23 35
6 OB Odense 21 9 4 8 35 38 31
7 Randers 21 8 4 9 28 29 28
8 Viborg 21 7 5 9 22 24 26
9 Nordsjaelland 21 8 2 11 22 32 26
10 AGF Aarhus 22 5 9 8 28 32 24
11 Esbjerg 21 5 6 10 28 40 21
-------------------------
12 Hobro IK 21 2 4 15 15 48 10
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
12: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, March 19
Hobro IK v OB Odense (1500)
Sunday, March 20
SonderjyskE v Midtjylland (1100)
Randers v Viborg (1300)
Nordsjaelland v FC Copenhagen (1500)
Brondby v Esbjerg (1700)