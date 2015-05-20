May 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Danish championship matches on Wednesday
Wednesday, May 20
FC Copenhagen 1 AaB Aalborg 0
OB Odense 1 Silkeborg IF 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Midtjylland 29 21 4 4 60 29 67
-------------------------
2 FC Copenhagen 30 17 7 6 36 21 58
-------------------------
3 Brondby 29 14 6 9 36 24 48
-------------------------
4 Randers 29 12 9 8 34 26 45
-------------------------
5 AaB Aalborg 30 10 9 11 35 30 39
6 Hobro IK 29 10 9 10 35 40 39
7 OB Odense 30 11 6 13 33 38 39
8 Nordsjaelland 29 11 5 13 33 38 38
9 Esbjerg 29 8 10 11 42 40 34
10 SonderjyskE 29 6 15 8 29 37 33
-------------------------
11 FC Vestsjaelland 29 8 4 17 26 48 28
R12 Silkeborg IF 30 2 8 20 24 52 14
-------------------------
R - Relegated
1: Champions League preliminary round
2: Europa League through domestic cup
3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
11-12: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Thursday, May 21
FC Vestsjaelland v Midtjylland (1600)
Randers v Hobro IK (1600)
Brondby v Nordsjaelland (1800)
Esbjerg v SonderjyskE (1800)
Sunday, May 24
SonderjyskE v FC Vestsjaelland (1500)
Monday, May 25
Nordsjaelland v Hobro IK (1100)
Silkeborg IF v Randers (1300)
FC Copenhagen v OB Odense (1500)
Midtjylland v Brondby (1700)