May 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Danish championship matches on Thursday Thursday, May 21 Brondby 3 Nordsjaelland 1 Esbjerg 2 SonderjyskE 3 FC Vestsjaelland 0 Midtjylland 0 Randers 0 Hobro IK 1 Wednesday, May 20 FC Copenhagen 1 AaB Aalborg 0 OB Odense 1 Silkeborg IF 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts C1 Midtjylland 30 21 5 4 60 29 68 ------------------------- 2 FC Copenhagen 30 17 7 6 36 21 58 ------------------------- 3 Brondby 30 15 6 9 39 25 51 4 Randers 30 12 9 9 34 27 45 ------------------------- 5 Hobro IK 30 11 9 10 36 40 42 6 AaB Aalborg 30 10 9 11 35 30 39 7 OB Odense 30 11 6 13 33 38 39 8 Nordsjaelland 30 11 5 14 34 41 38 9 SonderjyskE 30 7 15 8 32 39 36 10 Esbjerg 30 8 10 12 44 43 34 ------------------------- 11 FC Vestsjaelland 30 8 5 17 26 48 29 R12 Silkeborg IF 30 2 8 20 24 52 14 ------------------------- C - Champion R - Relegated 1: Champions League preliminary round 2: Europa League through domestic cup 4: Europa League preliminary round 11-12: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, May 24 SonderjyskE v FC Vestsjaelland (1500) Monday, May 25 Nordsjaelland v Hobro IK (1100) Silkeborg IF v Randers (1300) FC Copenhagen v OB Odense (1500) Midtjylland v Brondby (1700)