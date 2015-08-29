Aug 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Danish championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, August 29
SonderjyskE 2 Viborg 1
Friday, August 28
AGF Aarhus 0 Esbjerg 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Midtjylland 6 4 2 0 8 2 14
-------------------------
2 SonderjyskE 7 4 0 3 13 7 12
3 AaB Aalborg 6 3 1 2 11 8 10
-------------------------
4 AGF Aarhus 7 2 4 1 11 10 10
-------------------------
5 FC Copenhagen 5 2 3 0 8 5 9
6 Viborg 7 2 2 3 5 10 8
7 Randers 5 2 1 2 11 9 7
8 Brondby 6 2 1 3 10 9 7
9 OB Odense 6 2 1 3 10 12 7
10 Nordsjaelland 6 2 1 3 7 10 7
11 Esbjerg 7 1 3 3 6 11 6
-------------------------
12 Hobro IK 6 1 1 4 4 11 4
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
12: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, August 30
AaB Aalborg v Randers (1130)
Nordsjaelland v Brondby (1400)
OB Odense v FC Copenhagen (1600)
Midtjylland v Hobro IK (1830)