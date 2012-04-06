April 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Result and standings from the Danish championship on Friday OB Odense 0 Horsens 1

Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 FC Copenhagen 24 15 6 3 40 19 51 ------------------------- 2 Nordsjaelland 24 14 3 7 32 17 45 ------------------------- 3 Horsens 24 12 5 7 38 30 41 4 Midtjylland 24 11 5 8 36 34 38 ------------------------- 5 Silkeborg IF 24 9 8 7 38 33 35 ------------------------- 6 AGF Aarhus 24 8 10 6 30 25 34 7 AaB Aalborg 24 8 7 9 32 32 31 8 Brondby 24 8 7 9 27 28 31 9 SonderjyskE 24 8 6 10 29 37 30 10 OB Odense 24 7 5 12 36 40 26 ------------------------- 11 Lyngby 24 6 3 15 26 41 21 12 HB Koge 24 3 5 16 24 52 14 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 11-12: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, April 8 AaB Aalborg v Silkeborg IF (1300) Midtjylland v Nordsjaelland (1500) Monday, April 9 OB Odense v SonderjyskE (1200) Horsens v Lyngby (1400) Brondby v HB Koge (1400) AGF Aarhus v FC Copenhagen (1600)