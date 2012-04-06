April 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Result and standings from the
Danish championship on Friday
OB Odense 0 Horsens 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 FC Copenhagen 24 15 6 3 40 19 51
-------------------------
2 Nordsjaelland 24 14 3 7 32 17 45
-------------------------
3 Horsens 24 12 5 7 38 30 41
4 Midtjylland 24 11 5 8 36 34 38
-------------------------
5 Silkeborg IF 24 9 8 7 38 33 35
-------------------------
6 AGF Aarhus 24 8 10 6 30 25 34
7 AaB Aalborg 24 8 7 9 32 32 31
8 Brondby 24 8 7 9 27 28 31
9 SonderjyskE 24 8 6 10 29 37 30
10 OB Odense 24 7 5 12 36 40 26
-------------------------
11 Lyngby 24 6 3 15 26 41 21
12 HB Koge 24 3 5 16 24 52 14
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
11-12: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, April 8
AaB Aalborg v Silkeborg IF (1300)
Midtjylland v Nordsjaelland (1500)
Monday, April 9
OB Odense v SonderjyskE (1200)
Horsens v Lyngby (1400)
Brondby v HB Koge (1400)
AGF Aarhus v FC Copenhagen (1600)