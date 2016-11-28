UPDATE 1-Soccer-Barcelona to meet Atletico in mouth-watering Cup semi
BARCELONA, Jan 27 Holders Barcelona were drawn with 10-times winners Atletico Madrid in the King's Cup semi-finals on Friday and Celta Vigo will play Alaves in the other tie.
Nov 28 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Danish championship matches on Monday Monday, November 28 Midtjylland 1 OB Odense 0 Sunday, November 27 Brondby 3 Silkeborg IF 1 Esbjerg 2 Nordsjaelland 2 Saturday, November 26 Lyngby 0 FC Copenhagen 1 Viborg 2 SonderjyskE 2 Friday, November 25 AaB Aalborg 2 Randers 1 Horsens 1 AGF Aarhus 5 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 FC Copenhagen 18 13 5 0 40 8 44 2 Brondby 18 10 5 3 39 15 35 3 Midtjylland 18 9 5 4 37 20 32 4 Randers 18 9 5 4 25 19 32 5 Lyngby 18 8 3 7 18 17 27 6 SonderjyskE 18 7 6 5 23 24 27 ------------------------- 7 Horsens 18 6 6 6 22 31 24 8 AaB Aalborg 18 6 4 8 19 26 22 9 Nordsjaelland 18 5 6 7 28 33 21 10 AGF Aarhus 18 5 5 8 27 30 20 11 Silkeborg IF 18 4 7 7 22 32 19 12 OB Odense 18 3 5 10 14 27 14 13 Viborg 18 3 4 11 20 30 13 14 Esbjerg 18 2 6 10 19 41 12 1-6: Championship play-off 7-14: Play-off
RIO DE JANEIRO, Jan 27 The legendary Maracana stadium is expected to get its electricity switched back on after managers Odebrecht agreed on Friday to pay much of the outstanding bill.
BERLIN, Jan 27 Bayern Munich midfielders Thiago Alcantara and Arturo Vidal will miss the Bundesliga match against Werder Bremen on Saturday but should be fit to return from injuries next week, coach Carlo Ancelotti said on Friday.