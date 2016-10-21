Oct 21 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Danish championship matches on Friday Friday, October 21 AaB Aalborg 1 Nordsjaelland 1 Viborg 1 Silkeborg IF 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 FC Copenhagen 13 8 5 0 27 6 29 2 Brondby 13 6 5 2 31 12 23 3 Midtjylland 13 6 5 2 27 14 23 4 Randers 13 6 5 2 18 14 23 5 Lyngby 13 6 3 4 14 12 21 6 SonderjyskE 13 5 5 3 18 16 20 ------------------------- 7 AaB Aalborg 14 5 4 5 16 18 19 8 Horsens 13 4 6 3 18 19 18 9 Nordsjaelland 14 3 5 6 18 24 14 10 Silkeborg IF 14 3 5 6 17 28 14 11 AGF Aarhus 13 3 4 6 14 23 13 12 Viborg 14 3 3 8 13 20 12 13 OB Odense 13 2 4 7 11 20 10 14 Esbjerg 13 1 5 7 11 27 8 1-6: Championship play-off 7-14: Play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, October 22 Lyngby v SonderjyskE (1400) Sunday, October 23 Horsens v Randers (1100) OB Odense v FC Copenhagen (1400) Brondby v AGF Aarhus (1600) Monday, October 24 Esbjerg v Midtjylland (1700)