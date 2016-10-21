Soccer-Flamengo sign Colombia striker Orlando Berrio
SAO PAULO, Jan 27 Colombia forward Orlando Berrio has joined Flamengo for undisclosed terms, the Rio de Janeiro club said on Friday.
Oct 21 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Danish championship matches on Friday Friday, October 21 AaB Aalborg 1 Nordsjaelland 1 Viborg 1 Silkeborg IF 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 FC Copenhagen 13 8 5 0 27 6 29 2 Brondby 13 6 5 2 31 12 23 3 Midtjylland 13 6 5 2 27 14 23 4 Randers 13 6 5 2 18 14 23 5 Lyngby 13 6 3 4 14 12 21 6 SonderjyskE 13 5 5 3 18 16 20 ------------------------- 7 AaB Aalborg 14 5 4 5 16 18 19 8 Horsens 13 4 6 3 18 19 18 9 Nordsjaelland 14 3 5 6 18 24 14 10 Silkeborg IF 14 3 5 6 17 28 14 11 AGF Aarhus 13 3 4 6 14 23 13 12 Viborg 14 3 3 8 13 20 12 13 OB Odense 13 2 4 7 11 20 10 14 Esbjerg 13 1 5 7 11 27 8 1-6: Championship play-off 7-14: Play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, October 22 Lyngby v SonderjyskE (1400) Sunday, October 23 Horsens v Randers (1100) OB Odense v FC Copenhagen (1400) Brondby v AGF Aarhus (1600) Monday, October 24 Esbjerg v Midtjylland (1700)
Jan 27 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the La Liga on Friday 15 Lionel Messi (Barcelona) Luis Suarez (Barcelona) 12 Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 11 Iago Aspas (Celta Vigo) 9 Willian Jose (Real Sociedad) 8 Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid) Ruben Castro (Real Betis) Wissam Ben Yedder (Sevilla) 7 Florin Andone (Deportivo Coruna) Sandro Ramirez (Malaga) Gerard (Espanyol)
Jan 27 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the Bundesliga on Friday 16 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Borussia Dortmund) 14 Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) 13 Anthony Modeste (Cologne) 10 Sandro Wagner (Hoffenheim) Timo Werner (RB Leipzig) 8 Vedad Ibisevic (Hertha Berlin) 7 Serge Gnabry (Werder Bremen) 6 Hakan Calhanoglu (Bayer Leverkusen) Yunus Malli (VfL Wolfsburg)