March 11 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Danish championship matches on Monday
Monday, March 11
Midtjylland 1 Nordsjaelland 1
Sunday, March 10
Horsens 2 OB Odense 0
AGF Aarhus 0 Brondby 3
FC Copenhagen 3 Silkeborg IF 1
Saturday, March 9
AaB Aalborg 0 Esbjerg 0
Friday, March 8
Randers 2 SonderjyskE 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 FC Copenhagen 22 16 5 1 52 20 53
2 Nordsjaelland 22 11 6 5 39 22 39
-------------------------
3 Randers 22 11 4 7 29 31 37
4 AaB Aalborg 22 10 4 8 37 29 34
-------------------------
5 OB Odense 22 9 5 8 37 32 32
-------------------------
6 AGF Aarhus 22 8 6 8 36 32 30
7 Midtjylland 22 6 8 8 29 33 26
8 Horsens 22 6 8 8 21 30 26
9 Esbjerg 22 5 8 9 20 25 23
10 SonderjyskE 22 6 3 13 29 44 21
-------------------------
11 Silkeborg IF 22 6 3 13 26 47 21
12 Brondby 22 4 8 10 24 34 20
1-2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
11-12: Relegation