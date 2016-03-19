March 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Danish championship matches on Saturday Saturday, March 19 Hobro IK 0 OB Odense 2 Friday, March 18 AaB Aalborg 2 AGF Aarhus 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 FC Copenhagen 21 13 6 2 39 15 45 ------------------------- 2 AaB Aalborg 22 11 3 8 44 33 36 3 SonderjyskE 21 11 3 7 32 22 36 ------------------------- 4 Midtjylland 21 10 5 6 31 18 35 ------------------------- 5 Brondby 21 10 5 6 30 23 35 6 OB Odense 22 10 4 8 37 38 34 7 Randers 21 8 4 9 28 29 28 8 Viborg 21 7 5 9 22 24 26 9 Nordsjaelland 21 8 2 11 22 32 26 10 AGF Aarhus 22 5 9 8 28 32 24 11 Esbjerg 21 5 6 10 28 40 21 ------------------------- 12 Hobro IK 22 2 4 16 15 50 10 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 12: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, March 20 SonderjyskE v Midtjylland (1100) Randers v Viborg (1300) Nordsjaelland v FC Copenhagen (1500) Brondby v Esbjerg (1700)