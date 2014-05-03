May 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Danish championship matches on Saturday Saturday, May 3 AaB Aalborg 0 Esbjerg 2 Friday, May 2 Randers 0 Nordsjaelland 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 AaB Aalborg 30 16 7 7 55 36 55 ------------------------- 2 Midtjylland 29 15 7 7 54 28 52 ------------------------- 3 FC Copenhagen 29 12 10 7 45 33 46 4 Brondby 29 12 10 7 40 33 46 ------------------------- 5 Esbjerg 30 11 9 10 45 35 42 ------------------------- 6 Nordsjaelland 30 12 6 12 31 37 42 7 Randers 30 8 13 9 37 43 37 8 OB Odense 29 8 10 11 41 40 34 9 FC Vestsjaelland 29 7 12 10 27 37 33 10 Viborg 29 7 9 13 40 54 30 ------------------------- 11 SonderjyskE 29 7 8 14 33 50 29 12 AGF Aarhus 29 8 5 16 34 56 29 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 11-12: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, May 4 SonderjyskE v Viborg (1200) Midtjylland v FC Vestsjaelland (1500) FC Copenhagen v Brondby (1700) Monday, May 5 AGF Aarhus v OB Odense (1700)