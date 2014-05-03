May 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Danish championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, May 3
AaB Aalborg 0 Esbjerg 2
Friday, May 2
Randers 0 Nordsjaelland 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 AaB Aalborg 30 16 7 7 55 36 55
-------------------------
2 Midtjylland 29 15 7 7 54 28 52
-------------------------
3 FC Copenhagen 29 12 10 7 45 33 46
4 Brondby 29 12 10 7 40 33 46
-------------------------
5 Esbjerg 30 11 9 10 45 35 42
-------------------------
6 Nordsjaelland 30 12 6 12 31 37 42
7 Randers 30 8 13 9 37 43 37
8 OB Odense 29 8 10 11 41 40 34
9 FC Vestsjaelland 29 7 12 10 27 37 33
10 Viborg 29 7 9 13 40 54 30
-------------------------
11 SonderjyskE 29 7 8 14 33 50 29
12 AGF Aarhus 29 8 5 16 34 56 29
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
11-12: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, May 4
SonderjyskE v Viborg (1200)
Midtjylland v FC Vestsjaelland (1500)
FC Copenhagen v Brondby (1700)
Monday, May 5
AGF Aarhus v OB Odense (1700)