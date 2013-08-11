Aug 11 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Danish championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, August 11
AaB Aalborg 0 OB Odense 0
Nordsjaelland 2 FC Copenhagen 2
Randers 1 Midtjylland 3
Saturday, August 10
Esbjerg 5 AGF Aarhus 1
Friday, August 9
Viborg 2 Brondby 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Midtjylland 4 4 0 0 8 2 12
-------------------------
2 Esbjerg 4 3 0 1 12 3 9
-------------------------
3 AaB Aalborg 4 2 1 1 5 4 7
4 OB Odense 4 1 3 0 6 4 6
-------------------------
5 AGF Aarhus 4 2 0 2 5 8 6
-------------------------
6 Randers 4 1 2 1 7 7 5
7 SonderjyskE 3 1 1 1 3 3 4
8 FC Vestsjaelland 3 1 1 1 3 4 4
9 Viborg 4 0 3 1 7 9 3
10 Brondby 4 0 2 2 3 6 2
-------------------------
11 Nordsjaelland 4 0 2 2 4 9 2
12 FC Copenhagen 4 0 1 3 4 8 1
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
11-12: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, August 12
SonderjyskE v FC Vestsjaelland (1700)