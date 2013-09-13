Sept 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Danish championship matches on Friday Friday, September 13 SonderjyskE 1 AaB Aalborg 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Midtjylland 7 5 2 0 15 6 17 ------------------------- 2 AaB Aalborg 8 4 2 2 12 9 14 ------------------------- 3 AGF Aarhus 7 4 1 2 15 13 13 4 Esbjerg 7 3 1 3 16 10 10 ------------------------- 5 OB Odense 7 2 4 1 11 11 10 ------------------------- 6 FC Vestsjaelland 7 2 4 1 7 7 10 7 Viborg 7 2 3 2 14 14 9 8 Randers 7 2 3 2 10 11 9 9 SonderjyskE 8 2 2 4 7 12 8 10 FC Copenhagen 7 1 3 3 10 11 6 ------------------------- 11 Nordsjaelland 7 1 2 4 7 13 5 12 Brondby 7 0 3 4 6 13 3 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 11-12: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, September 14 FC Copenhagen v Esbjerg (1500) Sunday, September 15 AGF Aarhus v Viborg (1200) FC Vestsjaelland v Randers (1500) Brondby v OB Odense (1700) Monday, September 16 Midtjylland v Nordsjaelland (1700)