April 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Danish championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, April 18
FC Vestsjaelland 2 AaB Aalborg 1
Friday, April 17
Midtjylland 1 Silkeborg IF 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Midtjylland 25 19 3 3 52 24 60
-------------------------
2 FC Copenhagen 24 13 7 4 30 15 46
3 Brondby 24 11 5 8 27 22 38
-------------------------
4 Randers 24 10 7 7 26 20 37
-------------------------
5 Nordsjaelland 24 10 5 9 30 29 35
6 Hobro IK 24 9 7 8 32 32 34
7 AaB Aalborg 25 8 8 9 26 26 32
8 SonderjyskE 24 6 11 7 24 29 29
9 OB Odense 24 8 4 12 25 34 28
10 Esbjerg 24 6 9 9 33 33 27
-------------------------
11 FC Vestsjaelland 25 6 4 15 23 42 22
12 Silkeborg IF 25 2 6 17 19 41 12
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
11-12: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, April 19
OB Odense v SonderjyskE (1200)
Brondby v Hobro IK (1500)
FC Copenhagen v Nordsjaelland (1730)
Monday, April 20
Esbjerg v Randers (1700)