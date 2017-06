May 16 (Gracenote) - Results from the Danish championship play-offs second leg matches on Tuesday Quarterfinal Tuesday, May 16, second leg Silkeborg IF - OB Odense 2-1 (halftime: 0-0) First leg: OB Odense - Silkeborg IF 3-1. OB Odense win 4-3 on aggregate. Next Fixtures (GMT): Quarterfinal Wednesday, May 17, second leg Randers v AaB Aalborg (1600)