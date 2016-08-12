Soccer-Real Madrid's Lucas Silva joins Cruzeiro on 18-month loan
MADRID, Jan 31 Real Madrid midfielder Lucas Silva has rejoined former club Cruzeiro on an 18-month loan deal, the Spanish side announced on Tuesday.
Aug 12 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Danish championship matches on Friday Friday, August 12 Lyngby 0 AGF Aarhus 0 Viborg 0 Randers 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 FC Copenhagen 4 3 1 0 12 1 10 2 Randers 5 3 1 1 6 4 10 3 Midtjylland 4 2 2 0 12 5 8 4 Brondby 4 2 2 0 11 5 8 5 Lyngby 5 2 2 1 7 5 8 6 AaB Aalborg 4 2 2 0 6 4 8 ------------------------- 7 AGF Aarhus 5 2 2 1 7 6 8 8 OB Odense 4 0 4 0 4 4 4 9 Viborg 5 1 1 3 3 8 4 10 Horsens 4 0 3 1 4 5 3 11 Nordsjaelland 4 1 0 3 5 10 3 12 SonderjyskE 4 0 2 2 3 5 2 13 Esbjerg 4 0 1 3 3 12 1 14 Silkeborg IF 4 0 1 3 0 9 1 1-6: Championship play-off 7-14: Play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, August 13 Horsens v Silkeborg IF (1400) FC Copenhagen v Midtjylland (1630) Sunday, August 14 OB Odense v Nordsjaelland (1400) Brondby v SonderjyskE (1600) Monday, August 15 AaB Aalborg v Esbjerg (1700)
LIBREVILLE, Jan 31 Burkina Faso's coach Paulo Duarte will draw confidence from a call from mentor Jose Mourinho on the eve of Wednesday's African Nations Cup semi-final against Egypt, he said on Tuesday.
BARCELONA, Jan 31 Barcelona coach Luis Enrique has promised that his team will not hold back when they visit Atletico Madrid for the first leg of their King's Cup semi-final on Wednesday.