Aug 30 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Danish championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, August 30
AaB Aalborg 0 Randers 2
Midtjylland 2 Hobro IK 0
Nordsjaelland 0 Brondby 2
OB Odense 1 FC Copenhagen 0
Saturday, August 29
SonderjyskE 2 Viborg 1
Friday, August 28
AGF Aarhus 0 Esbjerg 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Midtjylland 7 5 2 0 10 2 17
-------------------------
2 SonderjyskE 7 4 0 3 13 7 12
3 Randers 6 3 1 2 13 9 10
-------------------------
4 Brondby 7 3 1 3 12 9 10
-------------------------
5 AaB Aalborg 7 3 1 3 11 10 10
5 AGF Aarhus 7 2 4 1 11 10 10
7 OB Odense 7 3 1 3 11 12 10
8 FC Copenhagen 6 2 3 1 8 6 9
9 Viborg 7 2 2 3 5 10 8
10 Nordsjaelland 7 2 1 4 7 12 7
11 Esbjerg 7 1 3 3 6 11 6
-------------------------
12 Hobro IK 7 1 1 5 4 13 4
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
12: Relegation