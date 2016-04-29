April 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Danish championship matches on Friday
Friday, April 29
AGF Aarhus 1 Viborg 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 FC Copenhagen 26 15 8 3 44 19 53
-------------------------
2 SonderjyskE 26 14 4 8 42 29 46
3 Midtjylland 26 13 6 7 40 22 45
-------------------------
4 AaB Aalborg 26 13 4 9 48 35 43
-------------------------
5 Brondby 26 12 6 8 33 28 42
6 OB Odense 26 11 4 11 42 43 37
7 Randers 26 10 6 10 33 33 36
8 Viborg 27 9 7 11 30 34 34
9 Nordsjaelland 26 10 3 13 27 37 33
10 Esbjerg 26 6 9 11 31 44 27
11 AGF Aarhus 27 5 11 11 33 41 26
-------------------------
12 Hobro IK 26 2 6 18 19 57 12
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
12: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, April 30
Hobro IK v SonderjyskE (1400)
Sunday, May 1
Nordsjaelland v Randers (1100)
AaB Aalborg v Brondby (1400)
FC Copenhagen v Midtjylland (1600)
Monday, May 2
Esbjerg v OB Odense (1700)