April 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Danish championship matches on Friday Friday, April 29 AGF Aarhus 1 Viborg 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 FC Copenhagen 26 15 8 3 44 19 53 ------------------------- 2 SonderjyskE 26 14 4 8 42 29 46 3 Midtjylland 26 13 6 7 40 22 45 ------------------------- 4 AaB Aalborg 26 13 4 9 48 35 43 ------------------------- 5 Brondby 26 12 6 8 33 28 42 6 OB Odense 26 11 4 11 42 43 37 7 Randers 26 10 6 10 33 33 36 8 Viborg 27 9 7 11 30 34 34 9 Nordsjaelland 26 10 3 13 27 37 33 10 Esbjerg 26 6 9 11 31 44 27 11 AGF Aarhus 27 5 11 11 33 41 26 ------------------------- 12 Hobro IK 26 2 6 18 19 57 12 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 12: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, April 30 Hobro IK v SonderjyskE (1400) Sunday, May 1 Nordsjaelland v Randers (1100) AaB Aalborg v Brondby (1400) FC Copenhagen v Midtjylland (1600) Monday, May 2 Esbjerg v OB Odense (1700)