Oct 4 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Danish championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, October 4
AaB Aalborg 5 SonderjyskE 0
Brondby 1 Esbjerg 1
FC Copenhagen 1 Viborg 0
Midtjylland 2 AGF Aarhus 0
Saturday, October 3
Randers 2 Hobro IK 1
Friday, October 2
Nordsjaelland 1 OB Odense 5
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Midtjylland 11 7 3 1 14 3 24
-------------------------
2 FC Copenhagen 11 6 3 2 17 9 21
3 Randers 11 6 1 4 18 15 19
-------------------------
4 SonderjyskE 11 6 0 5 19 14 18
-------------------------
5 AaB Aalborg 11 5 1 5 22 16 16
6 OB Odense 11 5 1 5 20 21 16
7 Nordsjaelland 11 5 1 5 12 17 16
8 Brondby 11 4 3 4 15 14 15
9 AGF Aarhus 11 3 4 4 15 16 13
10 Esbjerg 11 2 5 4 13 18 11
11 Viborg 11 3 2 6 6 14 11
-------------------------
12 Hobro IK 11 1 2 8 7 21 5
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
12: Relegation