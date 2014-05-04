May 4 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Danish championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, May 4
FC Copenhagen 1 Brondby 1
Midtjylland 3 FC Vestsjaelland 1
SonderjyskE 1 Viborg 0
Saturday, May 3
AaB Aalborg 0 Esbjerg 2
Friday, May 2
Randers 0 Nordsjaelland 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Midtjylland 30 16 7 7 57 29 55
-------------------------
2 AaB Aalborg 30 16 7 7 55 36 55
-------------------------
3 FC Copenhagen 30 12 11 7 46 34 47
4 Brondby 30 12 11 7 41 34 47
-------------------------
5 Esbjerg 30 11 9 10 45 35 42
-------------------------
6 Nordsjaelland 30 12 6 12 31 37 42
7 Randers 30 8 13 9 37 43 37
8 OB Odense 29 8 10 11 41 40 34
9 FC Vestsjaelland 30 7 12 11 28 40 33
10 SonderjyskE 30 8 8 14 34 50 32
-------------------------
11 Viborg 30 7 9 14 40 55 30
12 AGF Aarhus 29 8 5 16 34 56 29
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
11-12: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, May 5
AGF Aarhus v OB Odense (1700)