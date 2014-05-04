May 4 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Danish championship matches on Sunday Sunday, May 4 FC Copenhagen 1 Brondby 1 Midtjylland 3 FC Vestsjaelland 1 SonderjyskE 1 Viborg 0 Saturday, May 3 AaB Aalborg 0 Esbjerg 2 Friday, May 2 Randers 0 Nordsjaelland 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Midtjylland 30 16 7 7 57 29 55 ------------------------- 2 AaB Aalborg 30 16 7 7 55 36 55 ------------------------- 3 FC Copenhagen 30 12 11 7 46 34 47 4 Brondby 30 12 11 7 41 34 47 ------------------------- 5 Esbjerg 30 11 9 10 45 35 42 ------------------------- 6 Nordsjaelland 30 12 6 12 31 37 42 7 Randers 30 8 13 9 37 43 37 8 OB Odense 29 8 10 11 41 40 34 9 FC Vestsjaelland 30 7 12 11 28 40 33 10 SonderjyskE 30 8 8 14 34 50 32 ------------------------- 11 Viborg 30 7 9 14 40 55 30 12 AGF Aarhus 29 8 5 16 34 56 29 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 11-12: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, May 5 AGF Aarhus v OB Odense (1700)