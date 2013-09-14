Sept 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Danish championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, September 14
FC Copenhagen 1 Esbjerg 1
Friday, September 13
SonderjyskE 1 AaB Aalborg 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Midtjylland 7 5 2 0 15 6 17
-------------------------
2 AaB Aalborg 8 4 2 2 12 9 14
-------------------------
3 AGF Aarhus 7 4 1 2 15 13 13
4 Esbjerg 8 3 2 3 17 11 11
-------------------------
5 OB Odense 7 2 4 1 11 11 10
-------------------------
6 FC Vestsjaelland 7 2 4 1 7 7 10
7 Viborg 7 2 3 2 14 14 9
8 Randers 7 2 3 2 10 11 9
9 SonderjyskE 8 2 2 4 7 12 8
10 FC Copenhagen 8 1 4 3 11 12 7
-------------------------
11 Nordsjaelland 7 1 2 4 7 13 5
12 Brondby 7 0 3 4 6 13 3
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
11-12: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, September 15
AGF Aarhus v Viborg (1200)
FC Vestsjaelland v Randers (1500)
Brondby v OB Odense (1700)
Monday, September 16
Midtjylland v Nordsjaelland (1700)