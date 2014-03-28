March 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Danish championship matches on Friday
Friday, March 28
OB Odense 2 SonderjyskE 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Midtjylland 23 12 6 5 40 21 42
-------------------------
2 AaB Aalborg 23 11 7 5 42 27 40
-------------------------
3 FC Copenhagen 23 9 9 5 38 28 36
4 Brondby 23 8 9 6 31 27 33
-------------------------
5 Esbjerg 23 9 5 9 38 30 32
-------------------------
6 OB Odense 24 7 9 8 35 33 30
7 Nordsjaelland 23 8 5 10 26 33 29
8 AGF Aarhus 23 8 5 10 33 44 29
9 Randers 23 5 11 7 28 34 26
10 Viborg 23 6 8 9 32 41 26
-------------------------
11 FC Vestsjaelland 23 6 8 9 23 33 26
12 SonderjyskE 24 6 6 12 27 42 24
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
11-12: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, March 29
Esbjerg v FC Vestsjaelland (1600)
Sunday, March 30
Randers v Midtjylland (1200)
Viborg v Brondby (1500)
AaB Aalborg v FC Copenhagen (1700)
Monday, March 31
Nordsjaelland v AGF Aarhus (1700)