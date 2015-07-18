July 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Danish championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, July 18
Midtjylland 2 Viborg 0
Friday, July 17
Nordsjaelland 0 SonderjyskE 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Midtjylland 1 1 0 0 2 0 3
1 SonderjyskE 1 1 0 0 2 0 3
-------------------------
AaB Aalborg 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
AGF Aarhus 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Brondby 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Esbjerg 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
FC Copenhagen 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Hobro IK 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
OB Odense 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Randers 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
11 Nordsjaelland 1 0 0 1 0 2 0
11 Viborg 1 0 0 1 0 2 0
1-2: Champions League preliminary round
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, July 19
OB Odense v Hobro IK (1130)
AGF Aarhus v Brondby (1600)
Monday, July 20
AaB Aalborg v Esbjerg (1700)