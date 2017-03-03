BRIEF-OL Groupe signs Brazilian defender Fernando Marçal
* SIGNED BRAZILIAN DEFENDER FERNANDO MARÇAL FROM BENFICA FOR A TRANSFER FEE OF €4.5 MILLION Source text: http://bit.ly/2tuhSGq Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
March 3 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Danish championship matches on Friday Friday, March 3 Esbjerg 1 Viborg 3 Midtjylland 1 Lyngby 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 FC Copenhagen 23 16 7 0 47 9 55 2 Brondby 23 13 7 3 45 18 46 3 Midtjylland 24 10 7 7 42 26 37 4 Lyngby 24 10 6 8 22 20 36 5 Randers 23 9 5 9 25 28 32 6 AaB Aalborg 23 9 5 9 26 31 32 ------------------------- 7 SonderjyskE 23 7 9 7 26 31 30 8 Horsens 23 7 7 9 28 37 28 9 Silkeborg IF 23 6 9 8 27 38 27 10 Nordsjaelland 23 6 8 9 31 37 26 11 AGF Aarhus 23 6 6 11 30 35 24 12 Esbjerg 24 5 8 11 27 45 23 13 OB Odense 23 5 7 11 20 30 22 14 Viborg 24 5 7 12 27 38 22 1-6: Championship play-off 7-14: Play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, March 4 AGF Aarhus v SonderjyskE (1500) Sunday, March 5 Silkeborg IF v Randers (1200) FC Copenhagen v Horsens (1500) Brondby v Nordsjaelland (1700) Monday, March 6 OB Odense v AaB Aalborg (1800)
* SIGNED BRAZILIAN DEFENDER FERNANDO MARÇAL FROM BENFICA FOR A TRANSFER FEE OF €4.5 MILLION Source text: http://bit.ly/2tuhSGq Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
TURIN, Italy, June 16 A Juventus supporter has died in hospital nearly two weeks after being injured when panic broke out during the screening of the Champions League final in one of Turin's main squares.
June 16 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the Confederations Cup Group Stage matches on Friday Group Stage - Group A Saturday, June 17 (GMT) Russia v New Zealand (1500) Group Stage - Group A Sunday, June 18 (GMT) Portugal v Mexico (1500) Group Stage - Group B Sunday, June 18 (GMT) Cameroon v Chile (1800) Group Stage - Group B Monday, June 19 (GMT) Australia v Germany (1500)