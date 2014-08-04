Aug 4 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Danish championship matches on Monday Monday, August 4 Midtjylland 3 Randers 1 Sunday, August 3 Nordsjaelland 3 Esbjerg 2 Hobro IK 2 Brondby 0 Saturday, August 2 FC Vestsjaelland 2 FC Copenhagen 2 OB Odense 1 AaB Aalborg 1 Friday, August 1 Silkeborg IF 0 SonderjyskE 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Midtjylland 3 2 0 1 6 4 6 ------------------------- 2 Hobro IK 3 2 0 1 5 3 6 3 Nordsjaelland 3 2 0 1 7 6 6 ------------------------- 4 Randers 3 2 0 1 4 4 6 ------------------------- 5 AaB Aalborg 3 1 2 0 3 1 5 5 SonderjyskE 3 1 2 0 3 1 5 7 FC Copenhagen 3 1 2 0 4 3 5 8 FC Vestsjaelland 3 1 1 1 7 6 4 9 Brondby 3 1 0 2 3 5 3 10 Esbjerg 3 0 1 2 3 5 1 ------------------------- 11 OB Odense 3 0 1 2 3 6 1 12 Silkeborg IF 3 0 1 2 0 4 1 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 11-12: Relegation