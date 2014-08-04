Aug 4 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Danish championship matches on Monday
Monday, August 4
Midtjylland 3 Randers 1
Sunday, August 3
Nordsjaelland 3 Esbjerg 2
Hobro IK 2 Brondby 0
Saturday, August 2
FC Vestsjaelland 2 FC Copenhagen 2
OB Odense 1 AaB Aalborg 1
Friday, August 1
Silkeborg IF 0 SonderjyskE 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Midtjylland 3 2 0 1 6 4 6
-------------------------
2 Hobro IK 3 2 0 1 5 3 6
3 Nordsjaelland 3 2 0 1 7 6 6
-------------------------
4 Randers 3 2 0 1 4 4 6
-------------------------
5 AaB Aalborg 3 1 2 0 3 1 5
5 SonderjyskE 3 1 2 0 3 1 5
7 FC Copenhagen 3 1 2 0 4 3 5
8 FC Vestsjaelland 3 1 1 1 7 6 4
9 Brondby 3 1 0 2 3 5 3
10 Esbjerg 3 0 1 2 3 5 1
-------------------------
11 OB Odense 3 0 1 2 3 6 1
12 Silkeborg IF 3 0 1 2 0 4 1
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
11-12: Relegation