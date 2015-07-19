July 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Danish championship matches on Sunday Sunday, July 19 AGF Aarhus 2 Brondby 1 OB Odense 3 Hobro IK 0 Saturday, July 18 Midtjylland 2 Viborg 0 Friday, July 17 Nordsjaelland 0 SonderjyskE 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 OB Odense 1 1 0 0 3 0 3 ------------------------- 2 Midtjylland 1 1 0 0 2 0 3 2 SonderjyskE 1 1 0 0 2 0 3 ------------------------- 4 AGF Aarhus 1 1 0 0 2 1 3 ------------------------- AaB Aalborg 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Esbjerg 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 FC Copenhagen 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Randers 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 9 Brondby 1 0 0 1 1 2 0 10 Nordsjaelland 1 0 0 1 0 2 0 10 Viborg 1 0 0 1 0 2 0 ------------------------- 12 Hobro IK 1 0 0 1 0 3 0 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 12: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, July 20 AaB Aalborg v Esbjerg (1700)