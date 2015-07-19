July 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Danish championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, July 19
AGF Aarhus 2 Brondby 1
OB Odense 3 Hobro IK 0
Saturday, July 18
Midtjylland 2 Viborg 0
Friday, July 17
Nordsjaelland 0 SonderjyskE 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 OB Odense 1 1 0 0 3 0 3
-------------------------
2 Midtjylland 1 1 0 0 2 0 3
2 SonderjyskE 1 1 0 0 2 0 3
-------------------------
4 AGF Aarhus 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
-------------------------
AaB Aalborg 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Esbjerg 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
FC Copenhagen 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Randers 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
9 Brondby 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
10 Nordsjaelland 1 0 0 1 0 2 0
10 Viborg 1 0 0 1 0 2 0
-------------------------
12 Hobro IK 1 0 0 1 0 3 0
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
12: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, July 20
AaB Aalborg v Esbjerg (1700)