a day ago
Soccer-Danish championship results and standings
#World Football
July 24, 2017 / 6:56 PM / a day ago

Soccer-Danish championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    July 24 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Danish championship matches on Monday 
Monday, July 24
FC Helsingor  0 OB Odense     2  
Sunday, July 23
AaB Aalborg   1 SonderjyskE   4  
Horsens       4 Lyngby        1  
Midtjylland   2 Silkeborg IF  0  
Nordsjaelland 3 Brondby       2  
Saturday, July 22
Randers       0 FC Copenhagen 3  
Friday, July 21
AGF Aarhus    2 Hobro IK      0  
   Standings     P W D L F A Pts 
1  Horsens       2 2 0 0 6 2 6   
2  Nordsjaelland 2 2 0 0 5 3 6   
3  SonderjyskE   2 1 1 0 4 1 4   
4  FC Copenhagen 2 1 1 0 4 1 4   
5  Brondby       2 1 0 1 6 3 3   
6  OB Odense     2 1 0 1 3 2 3   
-------------------------
7  AGF Aarhus    2 1 0 1 3 2 3   
8  Hobro IK      2 1 0 1 2 3 3   
9  Lyngby        2 1 0 1 3 5 3   
10 Midtjylland   2 1 0 1 2 4 3   
11 AaB Aalborg   2 0 1 1 2 5 1   
12 Randers       2 0 1 1 0 3 1   
13 FC Helsingor  2 0 0 2 1 4 0   
13 Silkeborg IF  2 0 0 2 1 4 0   
1-6:  Championship play-off 
7-14: Play-off

