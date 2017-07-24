Soccer-Danish championship results and standings

July 24 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Danish championship matches on Monday Monday, July 24 FC Helsingor 0 OB Odense 2 Sunday, July 23 AaB Aalborg 1 SonderjyskE 4 Horsens 4 Lyngby 1 Midtjylland 2 Silkeborg IF 0 Nordsjaelland 3 Brondby 2 Saturday, July 22 Randers 0 FC Copenhagen 3 Friday, July 21 AGF Aarhus 2 Hobro IK 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Horsens 2 2 0 0 6 2 6 2 Nordsjaelland 2 2 0 0 5 3 6 3 SonderjyskE 2 1 1 0 4 1 4 4 FC Copenhagen 2 1 1 0 4 1 4 5 Brondby 2 1 0 1 6 3 3 6 OB Odense 2 1 0 1 3 2 3 ------------------------- 7 AGF Aarhus 2 1 0 1 3 2 3 8 Hobro IK 2 1 0 1 2 3 3 9 Lyngby 2 1 0 1 3 5 3 10 Midtjylland 2 1 0 1 2 4 3 11 AaB Aalborg 2 0 1 1 2 5 1 12 Randers 2 0 1 1 0 3 1 13 FC Helsingor 2 0 0 2 1 4 0 13 Silkeborg IF 2 0 0 2 1 4 0 1-6: Championship play-off 7-14: Play-off