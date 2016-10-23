Oct 23 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Danish championship matches on Sunday Sunday, October 23 Horsens 1 Randers 0 Brondby 1 AGF Aarhus 0 OB Odense 0 FC Copenhagen 3 Saturday, October 22 Lyngby 2 SonderjyskE 0 Friday, October 21 AaB Aalborg 1 Nordsjaelland 1 Viborg 1 Silkeborg IF 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 FC Copenhagen 14 9 5 0 30 6 32 2 Brondby 14 7 5 2 32 12 26 3 Lyngby 14 7 3 4 16 12 24 4 Midtjylland 13 6 5 2 27 14 23 5 Randers 14 6 5 3 18 15 23 6 Horsens 14 5 6 3 19 19 21 ------------------------- 7 SonderjyskE 14 5 5 4 18 18 20 8 AaB Aalborg 14 5 4 5 16 18 19 9 Nordsjaelland 14 3 5 6 18 24 14 10 Silkeborg IF 14 3 5 6 17 28 14 11 AGF Aarhus 14 3 4 7 14 24 13 12 Viborg 14 3 3 8 13 20 12 13 OB Odense 14 2 4 8 11 23 10 14 Esbjerg 13 1 5 7 11 27 8 1-6: Championship play-off 7-14: Play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, October 24 Esbjerg v Midtjylland (1700)