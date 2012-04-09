April 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the
Danish championship on Monday
Horsens 0 Lyngby 0
AGF Aarhus 0 FC Copenhagen 0
Brondby 1 HB Koge 1
OB Odense 1 SonderjyskE 1
Sunday, April 8
AaB Aalborg 3 Silkeborg IF 1
Midtjylland 1 Nordsjaelland 1
Friday, April 6
OB Odense 0 Horsens 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 FC Copenhagen 25 15 7 3 40 19 52
-------------------------
2 Nordsjaelland 25 14 4 7 33 18 46
-------------------------
3 Horsens 25 12 6 7 38 30 42
4 Midtjylland 25 11 6 8 37 35 39
-------------------------
5 AGF Aarhus 25 8 11 6 30 25 35
-------------------------
6 Silkeborg IF 25 9 8 8 39 36 35
7 AaB Aalborg 25 9 7 9 35 33 34
8 Brondby 25 8 8 9 28 29 32
9 SonderjyskE 25 8 7 10 30 38 31
10 OB Odense 25 7 6 12 37 41 27
-------------------------
11 Lyngby 25 6 4 15 26 41 22
12 HB Koge 25 3 6 16 25 53 15
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
11-12: Relegation