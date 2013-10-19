Oct 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Danish championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, October 19
Midtjylland 1 Randers 1
Friday, October 18
AGF Aarhus 0 Nordsjaelland 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Midtjylland 12 6 6 0 21 11 24
-------------------------
2 AaB Aalborg 11 5 3 3 17 13 18
-------------------------
3 Esbjerg 11 5 2 4 25 16 17
4 Viborg 11 4 4 3 18 17 16
-------------------------
5 AGF Aarhus 12 4 3 5 18 20 15
-------------------------
6 OB Odense 11 3 5 3 17 17 14
7 FC Vestsjaelland 11 3 5 3 12 14 14
8 Randers 12 3 5 4 16 19 14
9 FC Copenhagen 11 3 4 4 17 17 13
10 Brondby 11 3 4 4 15 18 13
-------------------------
11 Nordsjaelland 12 3 3 6 11 18 12
12 SonderjyskE 11 3 2 6 11 18 11
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
11-12: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, October 20
FC Vestsjaelland v Esbjerg (1200)
Brondby v Viborg (1500)
FC Copenhagen v AaB Aalborg (1700)
Monday, October 21
SonderjyskE v OB Odense (1700)