May 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Danish championship matches on Sunday Sunday, May 1 AaB Aalborg 3 Brondby 0 FC Copenhagen 5 Midtjylland 3 Nordsjaelland 2 Randers 2 Saturday, April 30 Hobro IK 1 SonderjyskE 2 Friday, April 29 AGF Aarhus 1 Viborg 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 FC Copenhagen 27 16 8 3 49 22 56 ------------------------- 2 SonderjyskE 27 15 4 8 44 30 49 3 AaB Aalborg 27 14 4 9 51 35 46 ------------------------- 4 Midtjylland 27 13 6 8 43 27 45 ------------------------- 5 Brondby 27 12 6 9 33 31 42 6 Randers 27 10 7 10 35 35 37 7 OB Odense 26 11 4 11 42 43 37 8 Viborg 27 9 7 11 30 34 34 9 Nordsjaelland 27 10 4 13 29 39 34 10 Esbjerg 26 6 9 11 31 44 27 11 AGF Aarhus 27 5 11 11 33 41 26 ------------------------- 12 Hobro IK 27 2 6 19 20 59 12 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 12: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, May 2 Esbjerg v OB Odense (1700)