May 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Danish championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, May 24
SonderjyskE 1 FC Vestsjaelland 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
C1 Midtjylland 30 21 5 4 60 29 68
-------------------------
2 FC Copenhagen 30 17 7 6 36 21 58
-------------------------
3 Brondby 30 15 6 9 39 25 51
4 Randers 30 12 9 9 34 27 45
-------------------------
5 Hobro IK 30 11 9 10 36 40 42
6 AaB Aalborg 30 10 9 11 35 30 39
7 OB Odense 30 11 6 13 33 38 39
8 Nordsjaelland 30 11 5 14 34 41 38
9 SonderjyskE 31 7 16 8 33 40 37
10 Esbjerg 30 8 10 12 44 43 34
-------------------------
11 FC Vestsjaelland 31 8 6 17 27 49 30
R12 Silkeborg IF 30 2 8 20 24 52 14
-------------------------
C - Champion
R - Relegated
1: Champions League preliminary round
2: Europa League through domestic cup
4: Europa League preliminary round
11-12: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, May 25
Nordsjaelland v Hobro IK (1100)
Silkeborg IF v Randers (1300)
FC Copenhagen v OB Odense (1500)
Midtjylland v Brondby (1700)