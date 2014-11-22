Nov 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Danish championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, November 22
Esbjerg 4 Hobro IK 2
FC Copenhagen 1 Silkeborg IF 0
Friday, November 21
FC Vestsjaelland 0 Randers 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Midtjylland 14 11 1 2 30 14 34
-------------------------
2 Randers 15 8 3 4 16 11 27
3 FC Copenhagen 15 7 5 3 15 12 26
-------------------------
4 AaB Aalborg 14 5 6 3 15 10 21
-------------------------
5 Brondby 14 6 3 5 19 15 21
6 Nordsjaelland 14 6 3 5 17 19 21
7 Hobro IK 15 5 5 5 23 23 20
8 Esbjerg 15 4 6 5 23 19 18
9 SonderjyskE 14 3 9 2 16 16 18
10 FC Vestsjaelland 15 4 2 9 15 28 14
-------------------------
11 OB Odense 14 3 3 8 16 22 12
12 Silkeborg IF 15 0 4 11 8 24 4
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
11-12: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, November 23
OB Odense v Nordsjaelland (1300)
Brondby v SonderjyskE (1600)
Midtjylland v AaB Aalborg (1800)