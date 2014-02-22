Feb 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Danish championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, February 22
OB Odense 2 Midtjylland 1
Friday, February 21
FC Vestsjaelland 0 SonderjyskE 4
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Midtjylland 19 10 6 3 33 18 36
-------------------------
2 AaB Aalborg 18 9 5 4 32 20 32
-------------------------
3 FC Copenhagen 18 8 6 4 34 21 30
4 OB Odense 19 6 7 6 30 27 25
-------------------------
5 Brondby 18 6 7 5 23 22 25
-------------------------
6 Randers 18 5 8 5 24 27 23
7 Nordsjaelland 18 6 5 7 20 25 23
8 AGF Aarhus 18 6 4 8 25 33 22
9 Viborg 18 5 6 7 28 34 21
10 FC Vestsjaelland 19 5 6 8 20 30 21
-------------------------
11 Esbjerg 18 5 4 9 29 28 19
12 SonderjyskE 19 5 4 10 21 34 19
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
11-12: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, February 23
Viborg v Randers (1300)
AGF Aarhus v FC Copenhagen (1600)
Brondby v AaB Aalborg (1800)
Monday, February 24
Esbjerg v Nordsjaelland (1800)