April 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Danish championship Champions Group matches on Friday
Friday, April 14
SonderjyskE 1 Nordsjaelland 4
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 FC Copenhagen 28 20 8 0 60 12 68
-------------------------
2 Brondby 28 17 7 4 57 26 58
-------------------------
3 Nordsjaelland 29 11 9 9 48 43 42
-------------------------
4 Midtjylland 28 11 8 9 49 33 41
5 Lyngby 28 11 6 11 26 27 39
6 SonderjyskE 29 10 9 10 33 41 39
1: Champions League preliminary round
2: Europa League preliminary round
3: Europa League play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, April 16
Lyngby v Midtjylland (1400)
Monday, April 17
Brondby v FC Copenhagen (1400)