Aug 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Danish championship matches on Friday
Friday, August 8
Randers 1 FC Vestsjaelland 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Randers 4 3 0 1 5 4 9
-------------------------
2 Midtjylland 3 2 0 1 6 4 6
3 Hobro IK 3 2 0 1 5 3 6
-------------------------
4 Nordsjaelland 3 2 0 1 7 6 6
-------------------------
5 AaB Aalborg 3 1 2 0 3 1 5
5 SonderjyskE 3 1 2 0 3 1 5
7 FC Copenhagen 3 1 2 0 4 3 5
8 FC Vestsjaelland 4 1 1 2 7 7 4
9 Brondby 3 1 0 2 3 5 3
10 Esbjerg 3 0 1 2 3 5 1
-------------------------
11 OB Odense 3 0 1 2 3 6 1
12 Silkeborg IF 3 0 1 2 0 4 1
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
11-12: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, August 9
AaB Aalborg v Nordsjaelland (1500)
Sunday, August 10
SonderjyskE v Midtjylland (1200)
FC Copenhagen v Hobro IK (1500)
Brondby v OB Odense (1700)
Monday, August 11
Esbjerg v Silkeborg IF (1700)