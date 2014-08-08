Aug 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Danish championship matches on Friday Friday, August 8 Randers 1 FC Vestsjaelland 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Randers 4 3 0 1 5 4 9 ------------------------- 2 Midtjylland 3 2 0 1 6 4 6 3 Hobro IK 3 2 0 1 5 3 6 ------------------------- 4 Nordsjaelland 3 2 0 1 7 6 6 ------------------------- 5 AaB Aalborg 3 1 2 0 3 1 5 5 SonderjyskE 3 1 2 0 3 1 5 7 FC Copenhagen 3 1 2 0 4 3 5 8 FC Vestsjaelland 4 1 1 2 7 7 4 9 Brondby 3 1 0 2 3 5 3 10 Esbjerg 3 0 1 2 3 5 1 ------------------------- 11 OB Odense 3 0 1 2 3 6 1 12 Silkeborg IF 3 0 1 2 0 4 1 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 11-12: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, August 9 AaB Aalborg v Nordsjaelland (1500) Sunday, August 10 SonderjyskE v Midtjylland (1200) FC Copenhagen v Hobro IK (1500) Brondby v OB Odense (1700) Monday, August 11 Esbjerg v Silkeborg IF (1700)