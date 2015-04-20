April 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Danish championship matches on Monday
Monday, April 20
Esbjerg 0 Randers 0
Sunday, April 19
Brondby 0 Hobro IK 1
FC Copenhagen 2 Nordsjaelland 0
OB Odense 0 SonderjyskE 0
Saturday, April 18
FC Vestsjaelland 2 AaB Aalborg 1
Friday, April 17
Midtjylland 1 Silkeborg IF 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Midtjylland 25 19 3 3 52 24 60
-------------------------
2 FC Copenhagen 25 14 7 4 32 15 49
3 Randers 25 10 8 7 26 20 38
-------------------------
4 Brondby 25 11 5 9 27 23 38
-------------------------
5 Hobro IK 25 10 7 8 33 32 37
6 Nordsjaelland 25 10 5 10 30 31 35
7 AaB Aalborg 25 8 8 9 26 26 32
8 SonderjyskE 25 6 12 7 24 29 30
9 OB Odense 25 8 5 12 25 34 29
10 Esbjerg 25 6 10 9 33 33 28
-------------------------
11 FC Vestsjaelland 25 6 4 15 23 42 22
12 Silkeborg IF 25 2 6 17 19 41 12
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
11-12: Relegation