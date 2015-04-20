April 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Danish championship matches on Monday Monday, April 20 Esbjerg 0 Randers 0 Sunday, April 19 Brondby 0 Hobro IK 1 FC Copenhagen 2 Nordsjaelland 0 OB Odense 0 SonderjyskE 0 Saturday, April 18 FC Vestsjaelland 2 AaB Aalborg 1 Friday, April 17 Midtjylland 1 Silkeborg IF 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Midtjylland 25 19 3 3 52 24 60 ------------------------- 2 FC Copenhagen 25 14 7 4 32 15 49 3 Randers 25 10 8 7 26 20 38 ------------------------- 4 Brondby 25 11 5 9 27 23 38 ------------------------- 5 Hobro IK 25 10 7 8 33 32 37 6 Nordsjaelland 25 10 5 10 30 31 35 7 AaB Aalborg 25 8 8 9 26 26 32 8 SonderjyskE 25 6 12 7 24 29 30 9 OB Odense 25 8 5 12 25 34 29 10 Esbjerg 25 6 10 9 33 33 28 ------------------------- 11 FC Vestsjaelland 25 6 4 15 23 42 22 12 Silkeborg IF 25 2 6 17 19 41 12 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 11-12: Relegation