Oct 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Danish championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, October 20
Brondby 0 Viborg 0
FC Copenhagen 3 AaB Aalborg 0
FC Vestsjaelland 2 Esbjerg 1
Saturday, October 19
Midtjylland 1 Randers 1
Friday, October 18
AGF Aarhus 0 Nordsjaelland 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Midtjylland 12 6 6 0 21 11 24
-------------------------
2 AaB Aalborg 12 5 3 4 17 16 18
-------------------------
3 Esbjerg 12 5 2 5 26 18 17
4 Viborg 12 4 5 3 18 17 17
-------------------------
5 FC Vestsjaelland 12 4 5 3 14 15 17
-------------------------
6 FC Copenhagen 12 4 4 4 20 17 16
7 AGF Aarhus 12 4 3 5 18 20 15
8 OB Odense 11 3 5 3 17 17 14
9 Randers 12 3 5 4 16 19 14
10 Brondby 12 3 5 4 15 18 14
-------------------------
11 Nordsjaelland 12 3 3 6 11 18 12
12 SonderjyskE 11 3 2 6 11 18 11
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
11-12: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, October 21
SonderjyskE v OB Odense (1700)