March 5 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Danish championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, March 5
Brondby 2 Nordsjaelland 3
FC Copenhagen 5 Horsens 0
Silkeborg IF 2 Randers 0
Saturday, March 4
AGF Aarhus 1 SonderjyskE 2
Friday, March 3
Esbjerg 1 Viborg 3
Midtjylland 1 Lyngby 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 FC Copenhagen 24 17 7 0 52 9 58
2 Brondby 24 13 7 4 47 21 46
3 Midtjylland 24 10 7 7 42 26 37
4 Lyngby 24 10 6 8 22 20 36
5 SonderjyskE 24 8 9 7 28 32 33
6 AaB Aalborg 23 9 5 9 26 31 32
-------------------------
7 Randers 24 9 5 10 25 30 32
8 Silkeborg IF 24 7 9 8 29 38 30
9 Nordsjaelland 24 7 8 9 34 39 29
10 Horsens 24 7 7 10 28 42 28
11 AGF Aarhus 24 6 6 12 31 37 24
12 Esbjerg 24 5 8 11 27 45 23
13 OB Odense 23 5 7 11 20 30 22
14 Viborg 24 5 7 12 27 38 22
1-6: Championship play-off
7-14: Play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, March 6
OB Odense v AaB Aalborg (1800)